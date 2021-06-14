New news channel launches in UK and wants to shake things up

Neil, 72, launched the channel with an hour-long introduction to the presenting line-up, many of whom have been enticed away from the BBC and Sky News.

In his opening monologue, Neil said GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom.”

GB News, he added “will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda” and would not be “another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media."

The launch was not without technical issues, including a microphone glitch when Neil was chatting with one of the channel's presenters, Neil Oliver.

GB News will broadcast seven days a week across the U.K. and Ireland and will be available globally on digital platforms.