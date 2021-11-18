New migrant caravan begins in southern Mexico

The earlier caravan that Leyva had travelled with was in southern Veracruz state, but had dwindled to several hundreds migrants, down from a high point of some 4,000.

Luis García Villagran, of the Center for Human Dignity, said that the migrants are demanding documents that allow them to be in all of Mexico. The Mexican government had relied on a strategy of containing migrants in the southernmost part of the country to alleviate pressure at the U.S. border.

But those states are the poorest and there is far more opportunity to find work in the northern states.

García Villagran said that even the migrants who received humanitarian visas that should allow them to travel in Mexico were detained by immigration agents and sent back to Tapachula.

Migrants confined to Tapachula near the Guatemala border have grown increasingly frustrated with the slow processing of their asylum cases. They complain that they are unable to find work that would allow them to support their families.

The caravans began several years ago as a way for migrants who did not have the money to pay smugglers to take advantage of safety in numbers as they moved toward the U.S. border. However, more recently Guatemala and Mexico have become more aggressive in quickly dissolving the caravans with security forces.

The dwindling caravan in Veracruz was the first to advance so far into Mexico in the past two years, but the grueling conditions of the trek and the government’s offers to regularize migrants’ status has led the majority to drop out.

López Obrador named addressing migration in the region as one of his priorities for Thursday’s North America Leaders’ Summit. He has pressed the Biden administration to invest in expanding a tree planting program that pays farmers to plant certain kinds of trees on their land. The money allows the rural poor to stay on their land rather than feel economic pressure to migrate, he says.

Caption Migrants are transported on the bed of a trailer in Jesus Carranza, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. A group of mainly Central American migrants are attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Caption Haitian migrant Yoel eyes the camera as he is carried by his father in Jesus Carranza, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. A group of mainly Central American migrants are attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)