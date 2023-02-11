New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team

Peake has not been charged in the shooting. The district attorney in Albuquerque is conducting a separate investigation.

The school's announcement said Friday's move was not related to the shooting and its aftermath. The board of regents released a separate statement saying it supported "the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”

The Aggies had previously canceled the game against the Lobos in Albuquerque that had been scheduled for the day after the shooting, along with the Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces.

The Aggies have won seven WAC titles and made eight appearances in March Madness since 2007. They are supposed to move into Conference USA next year. But this year, they have struggled to a 9-15 record — including 10 losses in their last 12 games — under Heiar, who took over for Chris Jans when he left for Mississippi State. Jans went 122-32 in five seasons and took the Aggies to three tournaments.

Leadership at the school is also in flux. The board of regents recently decided not to renew the contract of Chancellor Dan Arvizu, which expires in June. Over the past 14 months, both the school's president and provost have resigned or been removed from their positions.

___

AP Basketball Writer John Marshall contributed to this report.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25