New Mexico police: Planned attack led to university shooting

“Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis,” authorities said in a statement issued Sunday.

The teen girl and Travis' friends fled the scene outside a dormitory at UNM's Albuquerque campus.

The student-athlete was listed in stable condition at a hospital. Police have yet to release his name.

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu said in a statement it was important that “no one rush to judgment until all the facts are made available.”

University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes said the university community was shaken by the shooting, calling it a "tragedy on so many levels.”

The shooting came six days after a former University of Virginia football player allegedly killed three Cavaliers football players and wounded two other students on the Charlottesville campus before being arrested.

Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis

