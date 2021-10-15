New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine fight

Attorneys for the lab argued in court Thursday that being vaccinated was a condition of working at Los Alamos. Lab management had announced the vaccine requirement in August.

State District Judge Jason Lidyard agreed, saying unvaccinated employees will have to find work elsewhere.

The lab has declined to comment on the lawsuit and has not answered questions about the vaccination rate among employees or how many exemptions have been approved. For those who are granted religious exemptions, they will be placed on leave without pay.

The workers backing the lawsuit have argued that the high degree of scrutiny required of them when working with nuclear weapons or other high-level projects has not been applied on the vaccine front, despite the lab’s extensive modeling work for the state on spread and other COVID-19 related trends.

The lawsuit cited statements made over the last year by top officials in the U.S. and with the World Health Organization in which they noted that there is more to be learned about how the vaccines reduce infection and how effective they are when it comes to preventing infected people from passing it on.

Los Alamos lab on its website touts the breadth of its scientific capabilities, saying it has been helping to answer questions about the pandemic. That includes tracking the virus' evolution, predicting spread through modeling, developing reopening strategies for schools and future vaccine development.