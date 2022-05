New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame

If the new “Anthology” show is meant to provide crucial historical context, it also seeks to find untold stories and unsung heroes in early American fashion, especially female designers, and especially those of color. Many of their stories, Bolton said when announcing the show, “have been forgotten, overlooked, or relegated to a footnote in the annals of fashion history.”

The nine directors were tapped to enliven the storytelling with their own varying aesthetics. In addition to Scorsese they include two of the Met Gala's hosts Monday night — actor-director Regina King and designer-director Tom Ford. Also contributing are last year's Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, Radha Blank, Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash and Autumn de Wilde.

For King, the Richmond Room, depicting early 19th-­century domestic life for wealthy Virginians, provided a chance to highlight Black designer Fannie Criss Payne, who was born in the late 1860s to formerly enslaved parents and became a top local dressmaker. She was known for stitching a name tape into her garments to “sign” her work — part of an emerging sense of clothes-making as a creative endeavor.

King says she was looking “to portray the power and strength Fannie Criss Payne exudes through her awe-inspiring story and exquisite clothing,” placing her in a prosperous working situation — and proudly wearing her own design — fitting a client, and employing another Black woman as a seamstress.

Filmmaker Radha Blank looks at Maria Hollander, founder of a clothing business in the mid-19th century in Massachusetts who used her business success to advocate for abolition and women’s rights. In the museum’s Shaker Retiring Room, director Zhao connects with the minimalist aesthetic of 1930s sportswear designer Claire McCardell.

De Wilde uses her set in the Baltimore Dining Room to examine the influence of European fashion on American women — including some disapproving American attitudes about those low-cut gowns from Paris. Dash focuses on Black dressmaker Ann Lowe, who designed future first lady Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress but was barely recognized for it. “The designer was shrouded in secrecy,” writes Dash. “Invisibility was the cloak she wore, and yet she persisted.”

In the wing’s Gothic Revival Library, Bravo looks at the works of Elizabeth Hawes, a mid-20th century designer and fashion writer. And Coppola, given the McKim, Mead & White Stair Hall and another room, writes that she at first wasn’t sure what to do: ”How do you stage a scene without actors or a story?” She ultimately teamed with sculptor Rachel Feinstein to create distinctive faces for her “characters.”

Each filmmaker reached into their own bag of tricks. For Scorsese, the fashions he was given were designed by the brilliant couturier Charles James — the subject of his own Costume Exhibit (and Met Gala) in 2014. Scorsese knew he needed to create a story “that could be felt across the length of that room.” He turned to 1940s Technicolor films and used John Stah’s “Leave Her to Heaven,” what he calls “a true Technicolor noir.” As to what happens before and after the scene we see — which includes a woman crying near a portrait of a man, and a Martini glass nearby — “my hope is that people will come away with multiple possibilities unfolding in their mind’s eye.”

Sure to be a talker is the display in the museum’s Versailles room, so known for its panoramic circular view of Versailles painted by John Vanderlyn between 1818 and 1819.

Ford transforms the room into a depiction of the “Battle of Versailles” — not a military conflict but the name given to a major night for American fashion in 1973, when five American sportswear designers (including Oscar de la Renta and Anne Klein) “faced off” against five French couture designers at a show in Versailles and showed the world what American fashion was made of.

In his tableau, Ford decided to make it a real battle with warring mannequins, many dressed in ensembles from that pivotal show. “The weapons have changed,” Ford writes. “In place of fans and feather boas are fencing foils and front kicks.”

“In America: An Anthology of Fashion” opens to the public May 7. Part one, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” remains open at the Anna Wintour Costume Center. Both close in September.

___

For more of AP's Met Gala coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala

Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Autumn de Wilde is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Autumn de Wilde is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption A dress worn by Mary Todd Lincoln is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A dress worn by Mary Todd Lincoln is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Janicza Bravo featuring fashions by designer Marguery Bolhagen is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Janicza Bravo featuring fashions by designer Marguery Bolhagen is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Chloe Zhao featuring fashions by designer Claire McCardell is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Chloe Zhao featuring fashions by designer Claire McCardell is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption The Brooks Brothers coat worn by President Abraham Lincoln on the night he was assassinated is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption The Brooks Brothers coat worn by President Abraham Lincoln on the night he was assassinated is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption A wedding ensemble designed by Herman Rossberg is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A wedding ensemble designed by Herman Rossberg is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Autumn de Wilde is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Autumn de Wilde is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Sofia Coppola featuring fashions by designer Franziska Noll Gross is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A scene staged by film director Sofia Coppola featuring fashions by designer Franziska Noll Gross is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes