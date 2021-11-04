New Mazda cars will stop if driver suffers health problem

The car will be honking, with blinker and hazard lights flashing, according to Mazda, although the exact warning signals are still undecided. An emergency call to the ambulance and police will also get relayed.

Other major automakers, including Volkswagen of Germany and Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp., are working on similar technology.

Mazda plans to offer the technology in Europe after Japan. Mazda wants to wait and see before offering it in the U.S., because it believes questions remain about their social acceptance, although similar systems that stop vehicles are already being offered by rivals.

As for privacy concerns, the personal data does not leave the car, according to Mazda.

Takahiro Tochioka, the engineer in charge, said Mazda is working on ways to predict a health problem that may be coming even if the driver may not be conscious of it.

What the car will be looking for are the ways people focus their vision, the swaying of their heads, slight aberrations in driving habits and other subtle changes, he said.

“And it will warn drivers even before actual symptoms appear,” he told reporters proudly.

“But understanding and cooperation from the drivers around that car is crucial for this technology to work.”

Mazda is hoping the Japanese public will see a driver in distress and help them, since an assumption of widespread public goodwill is characteristic of Japan.

The technology will empower people to keep driving through their lifetime, and will help reassure families and friends not to be worried, Tochioka said. Offering Co-Pilot will also allow Mazda to get feedback from real-life users, he said.

___

Caption This image provided by Mazda Motor Corp., shows that the Mazda Co-Pilot Concept car flashes hazard lights on and off, after a mock driver has undergone a sudden health problem, and will come to a safe stop, in Miyoshi, Hiroshima prefecture, Japan on Sept. 30, 2021. Vehicles with the Mazda Co-Pilot Concept will warn drivers around them with hazard lamps and horns that the driver has undergone a sudden health problem. (Mazda Motor Corp. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This image provided by Mazda Motor Corp., shows the dashboard of the Mazda Co-Pilot Concept car in Miyoshi, Hiroshima prefecture, Japan on Sept. 30, 2021. Cameras that are part of the Mazda Co-Pilot Concept will know through the image data that the driver has had a sudden health problem. The words at bottom read " (The vehicle) gradually slows down without impeding the flow of traffic." A rendering, left, shows an enlarged monitor on the dashboard. (Mazda Motor Corp. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited