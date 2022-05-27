New law puts NHL great Konstantinov's 24/7 care in jeopardy

Faced with the specter of losing his 24/7 care, Konstantinov's family has sought help from the Legislature and public, starting a GoFundMe to help offset their significant expenses and giving reporters a behind-the-scenes look at their lives.

“This is the first time we have let people in to see the struggles he has every day,” his wife, Irina Konstantinov, told The Associated Press earlier this month. “Fans see him at a Red Wings game waving to people and think he must be doing great, but he’s not.”

Konstantinov was 30 years old and coming off a championship season in which he was voted runner-up as the NHL's best defenseman when his limo driver crashed on June 13, 1997, ending his career and changing his life forever. His friend and teammate Slava Fetisov, another member of the Red Wings' vaunted Russian Five, was also in the limo but didn't suffer career-threatening injuries.

Konstantinov’s wife and daughter, Anastasia, tried to care for him after he emerged from a two-month coma, but they quickly found that they needed constant professional help. After years of round-the-clock professional care, therapy and a lot of determination, Konstantinov learned how to walk and talk again.

But seeking to lower Michigan's highest-in-the-nation auto insurance policies, the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019 passed a law that took effect last July allowing drivers to choose their level of personal injury protection and to opt-out of the previous requirement that they buy unlimited lifetime coverage. Among other changes, the new law also scaled back the state fund's reimbursements for health providers that treat accident victims.

Although the law lowered Michigan car insurance premiums to a degree and led the state to issue $400 per-vehicle refunds during an election year, it left Konstantinov and others like him facing the prospect of losing the constant care they need. Reimbursements for certain post-acute services under the new law were reduced to 55% of 2019 levels, which home care agencies say is financially unsustainable.

“We’re carrying approximately $200,000 in (losses) on Vlad’s case alone," said Theresa Ruedisueli, regional director of operations for Arcadia Home Care & Staffing, which provides Konstantinov's home care.

If the company can't care for Konstantinov without losing more money, it plans to discharge him as a client on June 1.

Anastasia Konstantinov started a GoFundMe three years ago to help pay for her father's care, but it has raised less than 10% of its $250,000 goal. The Red Wings and NHL Players’ Association are also exploring ways to help maintain Konstantinov's home care.

“We're actively working with him and his team and plan to organize a fundraising event to help maintain his care and provide more resources for extending it in the future," the Red Wings said in a statement.

The NHLPA has been in contact with the family and is working to determine how to address the matter, according to spokesman Jonathan Weatherdon.

Few if any of the others affected by the change in the law have Konstantinov's notoriety in Michigan, though, and many are also struggling to come up with the money to keep their round-the-clock home care.

Some legislators have said they never intended for the revisions to apply retroactively to crashes that occurred before the new law was signed. But their efforts to amend it have stalled.

“I do not believe it was the intent of the Legislature for the home health care attendants to take this type of a cut,” said Republican state Rep. Phil Green, who sponsored a bill that would raise reimbursements for rehabilitative treatment and home-based care. “The statement made was, `All sides, both the health care side as well as the insurance side, need a hair trim.’ The reality is for the home health attendant care as well as the rehab facilities, this was more of a scalping than it was a hair trim.”

But the Michigan House's Republican speaker, Jason Wentworth, who supported the current law, said in March that efforts to change the law during this year's session were dead, pointing to the savings it has brought to drivers. He declined an interview request from the AP.

As for Konstantinov, who has met with legislators at the Capitol, he appears to be well aware that his quality of life is at risk.

“I like live here," he said during the AP's visit to his home.

Why?

“My house,” he replied.

Caption Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into his wheelchair, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Caption FILE--The limousine driven by Richard Gnida that was involved in a June 13, 1997, accident which left two members of the Detroit Red Wings organization injured is hauled into a towing company's lot in Birmingham, Mich., the next day. Vladimir Konstantinov and a team masseur were seriously injured in the accident. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. (AP Photo/Andrew Cutraro, File)

Caption Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into a vehicle Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Caption FILE - St. Louis Blues' Al MacInnis (2) checks Detroit Red Wings' Vladimir Konstantinov into St. Louis goalie Grant Fuhr during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on April 18, 1997. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. (AP Photo/Andrew Cutraro, File)

Caption FILE- Detroit Red Wings hockey team defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov raises the Stanley Cup in celebration after Detroit swept the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals over the Philadelphia Flyers on June 7, 1997, in Detroit, six days before he was almost killed in a limousine crash. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. (AP Photo/Tom Pidgeon, File)