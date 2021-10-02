New landmark recognizes Chinese contributions to Yosemite

Many first came to California during the Gold Rush, bringing with them skills learned in China about construction, engineering, agriculture, medicine and textiles that made a significant impact in America’s early success, Chan said.

She said Yosemite’s Chinese history and their contributions were erased from memory because of the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act passed by Congress to prevent any more Chinese from entering this country in search of work. The law blocked Chinese immigration for 60 years in this country.

Members of the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California, who supported the building's renovation, said they were gratified to see Yosemite include the Chinese in the park's origin story.

“Something like this really resonates with a lot of people in my generation,” said Eugene Moy, a past president of the society. "We’ve been here since the 1870s, so to be able to see this has deep meaning, because a lot of us, oftentimes, are relegated to the margins. We aren’t always perceived as being full-fledged Americans when the reality is that people have been here for three, four, five generations, for 150 years.”

Caption In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, photo principal donors, Franklin and Sandra Yee from Sacramento, Calif., attend the dedication ceremonies of the restored 1917 Chinese Laundry building at Wawona in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Officials unveiled on Friday a new sign and exhibit inside a building originally used as a laundry by Chinese workers at Yosemite's Wawona Hotel, formally recognizing Chinese Americans' contributions to the national park's history. (John Walker /The Fresno Bee via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, photo Ricky Leo of Thousand Oaks takes a photo of old stoves in the restored 1917 Chinese laundry building at Wawona at Wawona in Yosemite National Park, Calif.

In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, photo, from left: Yenyen Chan, Yosemite Park Ranger, Frank Dean, President of Yosemite Conservancy, Cicely Muldoon, Superintendent of Yosemite National Park, Jack She, Yosemite Park advocate, and Adam Ramsey, Supervisory Yosemite Park Ranger, cut the ribbon at the dedication ceremony of the restored 1917 Chinese Laundry building at Wawona in Yosemite National Park, Calif.

In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, photo Eric Leong of San Francisco expresses his feelings in his sign, as he talks with Yosemite Park Ranger Kara Stella in Yosemite National Park, Calif.

In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, photo Scott Gediman, Yosemite Park Public Information Officer, at podium, speaks during the dedication of the 1917 Chinese laundry building at Wawona in Yosemite National Park, Calif.

In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, photo principal donors, Franklin and Sandra Yee from Sacramento, Calif., tour the dedication ceremonies of the restored 1917 Chinese Laundry building at Wawona in Yosemite National Park, Calif.