New Jersey man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

“The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady,” according to the criminal complaint.

Spina agreed to sell the rings for $81,500 to the same Orange County broker who bought the original ring, contending that Brady had given them to his nephews. The broker later tried to withdraw from the deal because he “started to believe that Brady did not have nephews,” according to the U.S. attorney's office.

In November 2017, the same day that the buyer tried to back out, Spina sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000 — much more than he'd paid for them, prosecutors said.

At a February 2018 auction, one of them sold for more than $337,000, authorities said.

Spina pleaded guilty on Feb. 1. to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for posing as the former Patriots player, falsely telling the broker that the family rings were ordered by Brady and defrauding him in connection with three wire transfers for the deposit.

At his sentencing, the judge also ordered Spina to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former Patriots player who sold him the genuine Super Bowl ring.