New Jersey Little Leaguer cleared to play after being suspended for 'unsportsmanlike' bat flip

The family sought an emergency temporary restraining order that would allow him to play in the New Jersey state tournament that starts on Thursday.

Judge Robert Malestein ruled hours before the scheduled game that Marco could play.

“I am going to grant temporarily the injunctive relief,” Malestein said. “I am going to allow him to play in tonight’s game.”

Joe Rocco, Marco's father, said in a text message to The Associated Press that “justice prevailed."

The sides made their arguments before a judge in Gloucester County Chancery Division on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the game. The winner of the state tournament advances to the regionals, where it has a chance to move on to the Little League World Series.

What makes the ejection and suspension noteworthy is that Little League Baseball posts videos of bat-flip celebrations on social media that do not result in punishment.

In fact, Marco has tossed his bat in celebration in prior tournament games without warnings or punishment, according to the court complaint.

