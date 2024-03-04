New Jersey Devils fire coach Lindy Ruff, name Travis Green interim replacement

The New Jersey Devils fired coach Lindy Ruff on Monday and named assistant Travis Green as the interim replacement.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald made the surprising move with less than 30 games left in the NHL season. The Devils have lost five of seven to fall further out of playoff contention.
New Jersey plays Tuesday against Florida.
Ruff, 64, was in his fourth season with the team. The Devils reached the second round of the playoffs last year.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Texas' state and presidential...
2
Celtics streaking toward playoffs with another 50-point victory
3
Takeaways from Trump's Supreme Court win: He stays on ballot, but his...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower at the start of a busy week
5
Denver Broncos inform QB Russell Wilson they'll release him when new...