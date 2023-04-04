New images from inside Fukushima reactor spark safety worry

The images of the exposed steel reinforcement have triggered concerns for the reactor's safety.

Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori urged TEPCO to “swiftly evaluate levels of earthquake resistance and provide information in a way prefectural residents can easily understand and relieve concern of the residents and people around the country.”

The footage taken by the robot also showed equipment that had slipped down as well as other types of debris, possibly nuclear fuel that fell from the core and hardened, piling up as high as 40-50 centimeters (1.3-1.6 feet) from the bottom of the primary containment chamber, company officials said.

Matsuo said the data collected from the latest probe will help experts come up with methods of removing debris and analyzing the 2011 meltdowns. TEPCO also plans to use the data to create a three-dimensional map of melted fuel and debris details, which would take about a year.

Based on data collected from earlier probes and simulation, experts have said most of the melted fuel inside Unit 1 fell to the bottom of the primary containment chamber, but some of it might have even fallen through into the concrete foundation — a situation that makes the already daunting task of decommissioning extremely difficult.

About 880 tons of fatally radioactive melted nuclear fuel remain inside three reactors. Robotic probes have provided some information but the status of the melted debris is largely unknown. The amount equals about 10 times the damaged fuel that was removed in the Three Mile Island cleanup following its 1979 partial core melt.

Trial removal of melted debris is expected to begin in Unit 2 later this year after a nearly two-year delay. Spent fuel removal from Unit 1 reactor's cooling pool is to start in 2027 after a 10-year delay. Once all the spent fuel is removed from the pools, the focus will turn in 2031 to taking melted debris out of the reactors.