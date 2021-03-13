New hosts for 'The Bachelorette' after racial controversy

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will pick up hosting duties for the show's next season, the statement issued late Friday said.

Harrison stepped down from hosting for "The Bachelor" in February following the controversy connected to an interview with "Extra." He had defended "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she was accused of racially insensitive past behavior. Past photos of her resurfaced in which she is dressed in costume as a Native American and at an antebellum plantation themed ball.