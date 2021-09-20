New Hong Kong electors decided with only 1 opposition member

The restructured electoral process guarantees a vast majority of the Elections Committee will be largely pro-Beijing candidates, who are likely to choose a chief executive and nearly half of lawmakers who are aligned with the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The only opposition-leaning candidate was elected in the social welfare sector. Of the more than 400 candidates who were running for seats Sunday, just two were friendly to the opposition camp in Hong Kong, with the rest being pro-Beijing candidates.

Candidates in the elections were previously vetted by a small but powerful committee headed by Chief Secretary John Lee to ensure that they meet the requirements for office, which include upholding the basic law and pledging allegiance to Hong Kong.

“Today’s Election Committee elections are very meaningful as it is the first elections held after we have improved the electoral system to ensure that only patriots can take office,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Sunday. It’s not yet known if Lam will seek reelection in March.

The changes are part of a broad crackdown on Hong Kong civil society following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Authorities have tightened control over the city with a sweeping national security law imposed by China’s Communist Party that effectively criminalized opposition to the government. The law and other changes have forced several civil organizations to disband or seen their leaders arrested.

Critics say the changes restrict freedoms Hong Kong was promised it could maintain for 50 years following the territory’s 1997 handover to China from colonial Britain.

___

Soo reported from Singapore.

Caption A police officer guard at a street during a protest against an election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Hong Kong's polls for an election committee that will vote for the city's leader kicked off Sunday amid heavy police presence, with chief executive Carrie Lam saying that it is "very meaningful" as it is the first election to take place following electoral reforms. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions President Joe Wong Nai-yuen, third from right, with deep blue T-shirt, gestures while posing for a photo with other members before a news conference on the possibility of disbandment in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Hong Kong's biggest opposition trade union said Sunday it would disband, following concerns for "members' personal safety." (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption A member of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions stands at the entrance before a news conference on the possibility of disbandment in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Hong Kong's biggest opposition trade union said Sunday it would disband, following concerns for "members' personal safety." (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions President Joe Wong Nai-yuen, center with deep blue T-shirt, poses with other members before a news conference on the possibility of disbandment in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions President Joe Wong Nai-yuen takes a quiet moment before a news conference on the possibility of disbandment in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Hong Kong's biggest opposition trade union said Sunday it would disband, following concerns for "members' personal safety." (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu