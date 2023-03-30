New Hampshire Senate votes to protect presidential primary

Sen. Rebecca Perkins-Kwoka, a Democrat from Portsmouth, agreed.

“The cornerstone of the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire is our high engagement of the populace in the process,” she said. “What better way to reinforce that engagement than to ask the voters to decide whether our status of going first should be placed in our constitution?”

The second bill, which passed 13-10 along party lines, is aimed at the fallout New Hampshire could face if it ignores the DNC rules. It would require New Hampshire delegates to national conventions to be seated with complete voting rights. The penalties for states that move up without permission haven’t been settled, but could include losing delegates.

All 10 Democrats voted against the bill, arguing that lawmakers shouldn’t meddle in how parties select and seat delegates. The Republican National Committee penalized New Hampshire in 2008 and 2012 for holding the primary earlier than Feb. 1, but no one sought to pass such legislation then, said Sen. Donna Soucy, a Democrat from Manchester.

"Not only is this premature, it’s unprecedented,” she said. “We should be in unison about the primary, and we should let this other problem play itself out.”

Republicans argued that not seating all delegates disenfranchises voters. Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry said she agreed that lawmakers should be united in protecting the primary itself but shouldn’t stop there.

“I think my Republican colleagues want to take that a step further, and they want to protect our Democratic colleagues in this process,” she said.