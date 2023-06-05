New Hampshire Gov. Sununu rules out 2024 presidential bid, citing already crowded GOP field

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to launch his own campaign Tuesday evening in New Hampshire, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will announce his bid Wednesday in Fargo.

Sununu has said he would endorse the GOP's ultimate nominee in 2024, but that he's rooting against Trump.

“You obviously have a very large field,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview. “I think the former president is doing much better in the polls than folks thought.”

He said that Trump “has no chance of winning” the general election in November of 2024.

“If Republicans nominate him, a vote for him in the primary is effectively a vote for Joe Biden.”

Sununu, who was recently elected to his fourth two-year term as New Hampshire governor, did not rule out a future run.

By not running, he said, he planned to speak with “a little more of an unleashed voice” to make the Republican Party bigger.