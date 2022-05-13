New Hampshire AG: Double-voter Mowers didn't break state law

The Associated Press reported in April that Matt Mowers cast ballots in both the Feb. 9, 2016, New Hampshire presidential primary and the New Jersey primary four months later. Legal experts said Mowers could have a violated federal law that prohibits “voting more than once” in “any general, special, or primary election.” That includes casting a ballot in separate jurisdictions “for an election to the same candidacy or office.”

Though the article did not allege violation of state law, the attorney general's office investigated based on the report and complaints from voters. After reviewing Mowers' voting history, rental and property records, driver license documents and other material, it concluded he did not violate New Hampshire's law against double voting.