New gear could keep California crab fishermen on the water longer, and whales safe

After years of a shortened crab fishing season aimed at preventing whale entanglements off the West Coast, California crabbers are experimenting with a new fishing method that allows them to stay on the water longer while keeping the marine mammals safe
Pop-up gear, meant to prevent whale entanglements while crab fishing, front, sits on Pier 45 as James Sanders loads crab traps onto the boat Pale Horse in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pop-up gear, meant to prevent whale entanglements while crab fishing, front, sits on Pier 45 as James Sanders loads crab traps onto the boat Pale Horse in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)
Nation & World
By AMY TAXIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

After years of a shortened crab fishing season aimed at preventing whale entanglements off the West Coast, California crabbers are experimenting with a new fishing method that allows them to stay on the water longer while keeping the marine mammals safe.

The state has been running a pilot program since 2023 to try out so-called pop-up gear to protect whales while finding a solution to fishermen's woes and is expected to fully authorize the gear for spring Dungeness crab fishing in 2026.

The gear, which uses a remote device to pull up lines laid horizontally across the sea floor, also is being tried on lobster in Maine, black sea bass in Georgia and fisheries in Australia and Canada.

“Unfortunately, it has been six years we've been delayed or closed early for whales,” said Brand Little, a San Francisco Dungeness crab fisherman who is among those participating in the pilot.

"This is a way to get our industry back," he said.

The effort comes after reports of whale entanglements off the Pacific Coast spiked a decade ago during a marine heat wave. The change in temperature drove whales, many of them threatened or endangered humpbacks, to seek out food sources closer to the California coast, where they were caught in vertical fishing lines that had been strung between crab pots on the ocean floor and buoys bobbing on the surface.

In response, California state regulators barred Dungeness crab fishing when whales are known to be present. That shortened the season significantly, giving fishermen a narrow window in which to make a living. So some began trying pop-up gear and determined the method works and is worth the additional cost.

No more vertical lines

The gear lets fishermen use a remote-operated, acoustic release device to pop-up a crab pot from the ocean floor rather than have it tethered to a floating buoy. Pots can be strung together with ropes laid horizontally instead of vertically, so whales can pass over them while migrating through the area.

“If you remove the vertical line, you have removed the entanglement risk, and you have allowed a fishery to continue,” said Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist supervisor with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Many long-time Dungeness crab fishermen have been slow to warm up to the idea due to the cost, which can run $1,000 per pop-up device plus an on-board unit. It also takes time to restring the pots after an intense winter season of derby-style fishing, which takes place when whales are calving in warmer waters to the south.

There also is a need for a unified tracking system since the gear isn’t visible on the surface, Bartling said.

More than four dozen whales were entangled in fishing nets in 2015, compared with an annual average of 10 in prior years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Many were humpback whales, which were listed as endangered in the 1970s and have been recovering since protections were put in place, the agency said.

Environmental advocates sued California over the increased entanglements and reached a settlement with the state in 2019 that encouraged the use of ropeless gear.

Bart Chadwick, who owns San Diego-based Sub Sea Sonics, said he previously used pop-up technology to retrieve expensive equipment while conducting environmental work at sea. When he retired from his job, he made tweaks so it could be adapted for fishing.

“It allows them to fish in places they wouldn’t otherwise,” Chadwick said, adding the technology also reduces gear losses.

Only for springtime

Most Dungeness crab fishermen make their money during the early part of the season when whales typically aren't near the California coast. Experts say the pop-up gear won't work then due to crowding and the technology is currently being considered solely for the smaller spring season, which starts April 16 in central California.

Geoff Shester, senior scientist at conservation organization Oceana, said he thinks the method could eventually be used more broadly if fishermen find it efficient and cost-effective.

“Think about electric cars, or hybrids, or even digital cameras," Shester said. "Every time you have a new technology, there is a lot of resistance at first.”

Crab fisherman Ben Platt said he was a vocal opponent but will join this year's pilot since multiple pots now can be strung together, making the method simpler and cheaper. Still, he said many fishermen have concerns and aren't likely to get on board.

“We’ll just have to see and take a look at the results,” Platt said.

For Stephen Melz, who fishes out of Half Moon Bay, California, having more time out on the ocean is key. Years ago, he said he would go out for Dungeness crab starting in November and fish through the spring.

Now, with the shortened season, he said there is no room for error and the gear helps him get out so he can pay his bills.

“Better than just sitting at dock,” he said.

James Sanders zip ties crab traps before loading them onto the boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. The boat's crew is trying out pop-up gear aimed at preventing whale entanglements. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Justin Middleton transports crab traps past pop-up gear, right, used to protect whales, at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hunter Nguyen, right, and Jonathan Tin, load crab traps onto the boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. The boat's crew is trying out pop-up gear aimed at preventing whale entanglements. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pop-up gear meant to prevent whale entanglements while crabbing sits at Pier 45 before being loaded onto the boat Pale Horse in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hunter Nguyen, center right, and Jonathan Tin, load crab traps onto the boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. The boat's crew is trying out pop-up gear aimed at preventing whale entanglements. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Sanders loads crab traps onto the boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. The boat's crew is trying out pop-up gear aimed at preventing whale entanglements. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Dungeness crab fisherman Brand Little wears a sweatshirt featuring his boat, Pale Horse, as he loads rope onto his boat at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. Little is part of a pilot program using pop-up gear to protect whales. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Sanders, left, and Brand Little, load rope onto Little's boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. Little is part of a pilot program using pop-up gear to protect whales. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hunter Nguyen, top, and Jonathan Tin, load pop-up gear that prevents whale entanglements onto the boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Sanders, left, and Brand Little, load crab traps onto Little's boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. Little is part of a pilot program trying out gear that prevents whale entanglements. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pop-up gear that aims to prevent whale entanglements, right, is loaded onto the boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A bird's shadow is cast on the ground of a storage area as Brand Little, background, loads crab traps onto his boat Pale Horse at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Thursday, April 10, 2025. Little is part of a pilot program trying out pop-up gear that prevents whale entanglements. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
As tariffs put trade between China and the US in peril, Chinese...
2
Ecuador's incumbent president and a leftist lawyer again vie for the...
3
Central Myanmar shaken by new quake in one of the biggest aftershocks...
4
Western Michigan wins its 1st Frozen Four hockey title, beating Boston...
5
Trump's China tariff shocks US importers. One CEO calls it 'end of...