New federal proposal aims to stop racial bias in formulas used to value homes

“Everyone should be able to take full advantage of their aspiration and dream of owning a home," Harris told reporters on a telephone call.

Announcement of the proposed rule comes a year after the administration laid out a plan to stop appraisers from systemically undervaluing the homes of Black people and other underrepresented groups. Low appraisals make it harder for these homeowners to build wealth and access home equity lines of credit, worsening racial inequality. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so buyers can receive a mortgage.