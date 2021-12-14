Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain

Earlier, a man was rescued after being swept into a covered stream channel in the San Fernando Valley. The man called for help on his cellphone and firefighters reached him through a maintenance hole on the street above.

Residents near the Alisal Fire burn scar in Santa Barbara County were ordered Monday to evacuate over concerns that heavy rains might cause flooding and debris flows. Similar orders were issued for people living near burn scars in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles and several Orange County canyons.

Avalanche warnings were in effect in the Mono and Inyo county areas of the eastern Sierra Nevada as snowfall, which began Sunday, continued Tuesday. Vail Resorts' three Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts opened late Tuesday morning after the significant snowfall. Spokesperson Sara Roston said Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which closed Monday for safety reasons, was among them.

The multiday storm, a powerful atmospheric river weather system that was sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, dumped more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow since Sunday night at the Mt. Rose ski resort just southwest of Reno and more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) at Heavenly on Lake Tahoe’s south shore.

The moisture is much-needed in the broader region that’s been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category.

Most western U.S. reservoirs that deliver water to states, cities, tribes, farmers and utilities rely on melted snow in the springtime.

The soaking also brought relief from the threat of wildfires, which is significant into the late fall in Southern California.

The welcome rain didn’t stop Oakland resident and artist Zhenne Wood from walking her neighbor’s dog, a short-legged corgi.

“I decided to stay home today and not go anywhere, which is nice,” she said. “And I’m really happy for the rain. I think we needed it a lot.”

The storm prompted officials to shut down a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of the iconic Highway 1 in California’s Big Sur area. The scenic coastal route south of the San Francisco Bay Area, frequently experiences damage during wet weather.

A second storm predicted to hit California midweek shortly after the current storm moves on could deliver almost continuous snow in mountainous areas, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.

Har reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Terence Chea in Oakland and Scott Sonner in Reno contributed to this report.

Caption A submerged vehicle is wedged against a bridge pillar in the surging Los Angeles River making it difficult for firefighters to access it on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The vehicle was spotted in the river before dawn. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption A cargo train passes over a bridge where a submerged vehicle is wedged against the bridge's pillar in the surging Los Angeles River making it difficult for firefighters to access it on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The vehicle was spotted in the river before dawn. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption People walk along Mission Beach as large waves pound the area, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in San Diego. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption A man adjusts his raincoat as he passes a Mission Beach swimsuit store as rain and wind pound the area, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in San Diego. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption People walk along Mission Beach as large waves pound the area, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in San Diego. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption A man runs along Mission Beach as wind and rain pound the area Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in San Diego. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Michelle Jones covers her head with a bag as she watches large waves along Mission Beach Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in San Diego. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, light traffic is seen on the snow-covered Highway 267 bypass in Truckee, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. (Caltrans via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, fresh snow surrounds the Mammoth Mountain ski lift area in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Forecasters say the state's highest peaks could get as much as 8 feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a serious drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP) Credit: Peter Morning