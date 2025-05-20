New EU sanctions target Russia's shadow fleet of tankers illicitly transporting oil and gas

The European Union has agreed fresh sanctions to impose on Russia, notably targeting almost 200 ships from the shadow fleet illicitly transporting oil to skirt Western restrictions imposed over the war on Ukraine
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday agreed fresh sanctions to impose on Russia, notably targeting almost 200 ships from the shadow fleet illicitly transporting oil to skirt Western restrictions imposed over the war on Ukraine.

The 27-nation bloc targeted 189 ships in all, and imposed asset freezes and travel bans on several officials as well as on a number of Russian companies. The measures were endorsed by EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that while President Vladimir “Putin feigns interest in peace, more sanctions are in the works. Russia’s actions and those who enable Russia face severe consequences.”

Russia uses its " shadow fleet " of ships to transport oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain. The EU has now targeted almost 350 of the ships in total.

In Other News
1
How uproar over a Māori haka, beloved in New Zealand life, sowed chaos...
2
Strikes on Gaza kill at least 60 people, local officials say, as...
3
Cambodia's 'Day of Remembrance' marks the 50th anniversary of the Khmer...
4
Home Depot's revenue rises in first quarter as customers spend more...
5
Israel is letting a trickle of aid into Gaza for the first time in 2...