New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress in January that her agency was resorting to "extraordinary measures" to avoid default, and that "it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June."

Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority or suspend the limit for a period of time. But she said it’s “critical that Congress act in a timely manner.”

President Joe Biden and new Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy met once earlier this month to talk about the debt limit, but expectations are low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep spending cuts in exchange for a debt ceiling deal.

Biden has since used his bully pulpit to accuse Republicans of plans to cut Medicare and Social Security programs. McCarthy, however, has said those cuts are not in the picture, as has Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.

Treasury first used extraordinary measures in 1985 and has used them at least 16 times since, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal watchdog.

Some economists have said in the midst of debt limit negotiations, Treasury could prioritize certain payments to bondholders in order to buy time for policymakers to resolve the issue.

Biden administration officials have said they will not prioritize payments to bondholders if the country passes the “X-date” without an agreement. Yellen has said debt payment prioritization is default by another name.

“Failure on the part of the United States to meet any obligation, whether its debt holders, to members of our military or to Social Security recipients, is effectively a default," she told reporters in Dakar, Senegal in January.