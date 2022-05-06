New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

Two previous evacuations by the United Nations and the Red Cross brought roughly 500 people from the steel plant and elsewhere in Mariupol. It was not clear if Yermak was saying more people have since been rescued. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has vowed to continue to "do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes.”

Fighters defending the plant said on Telegram that Russian troops fired on an evacuation vehicle that was moving through the territory of the plant.

“This car was moving towards civilians in order to evacuate them from the territory of the plant. As a result of the shelling, 1 soldier was killed and 6 wounded,” the message from the Azov Regiment said.

Moscow, which has denied storming the facility, did not immediately acknowledge renewed fighting there Friday.

People escaping Mariupol typically have to pass through contested areas and many checkpoints — sometimes taking days to reach relative safety in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest, where many have gathered.

Ahead of Victory Day — which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany — municipal workers and volunteers cleaned up what remains of Mariupol, a city that is now under Russia's control apart from the steel plant. Bulldozers scooped up debris and and people swept streets — with a backdrop of buildings hollowed out by shelling. Workers repaired a model of warship, and Russian flags were hoisted on utility poles.

The fall of Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that the Kremlin says is now its chief objective. Its capture also holds symbolic value since the city has been the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war and a surprisingly fierce resistance.

While they pounded away at the plant, Russian forces struggled to make significant gains elsewhere, 10 weeks into a devastating war that has killed thousands of people, forced millions to flee the country and flattened large swaths of cities.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Friday that its forces repelled 11 attacks in the Donbas and destroyed tanks and armored vehicles, further frustrating Putin's ambitions after his abortive attempt to seize Kyiv. Russia gave no immediate acknowledgement of those losses.

Ukrainian chief of defense, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, meanwhile, said Thursday that a counteroffensive could begin to push Russian forces away from Kharkiv and Izyum — two cities key to the Russian campaign in the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for eight years. Already, Ukrainian fighters have driven Russian troops some 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Kharkiv in recent days.

The goal could be to push the Russian out of artillery range of the city, which has been pummeled by strikes, as well as forcing Moscow to divert troops from other areas of the front line, according to an assessment from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War on Thursday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russian forces are making only “plodding” progress in the Donbas, while the institute said their operations there were “ineffectual” and had not secured any significant territorial gains in the preceding 24 hours.

In fact, the extended standoff at the plant in Mariupol was helping to hinder Russia's plans for the Donbas, the British Defense Ministry said in an assessment on Friday.

The fighting at the plant “has come at personnel, equipment and munitions cost to Russia,” it said. "Whilst Ukrainian resistance continues in Avozstal, Russian losses will continue to build and frustrate their operational plans in southern Donbas.”

The Ukrainians say Russian troops have stormed the steelworks and are also striking it from the air, but the wife of one commander at the plant said they had vowed to “stand till the end.”

“They won’t surrender,” Kateryna Prokopenko said Thursday after speaking by phone to her husband, Denys Prokopenko. “They only hope for a miracle.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was similarly defiant in his nightly video address.

“There are many wounded (fighters), but they are not surrendering,” he said. “They are holding their positions.”

“Just imagine this hell! And there are children there,” he added. “More than two months of constant shelling, bombing, constant death.”

The Russians have pulverized much of Mariupol, which had a prewar population of over 400,000, and a two-month siege that has trapped perhaps 100,000 civilians with little food, water, electricity or heat. Civilians sheltering inside the plant have perhaps suffered even more — hunkering underground without seeing daylight in months.

The Russians managed to get inside the plant Wednesday with the help of an electrician who knew the layout, said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry.

“He showed them the underground tunnels which are leading to the factory,” Gerashchenko said in a video.

The Kremlin has denied its troops were storming the plant, and Russia has also accused the fighters of preventing the civilians from leaving.

More than 100 civilians were rescued from the steelworks over the weekend. But many previous attempts to open safe corridors from Mariupol have fallen through, with Ukraine blaming shelling and firing by the Russians.

On Thursday, an American official said the U.S. shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of a Russian flagship before the mid-April strike that sank it, one of Moscow's highest-profile failures in the war.

The U.S. has provided “a range of intelligence” that includes locations of warships, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official said the decision to target the missile cruiser Moskva was purely a Ukrainian decision.

This story has been corrected to show that it is not clear if a new group of civilians has already left the plant. ___

Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Trisha Thomas in Rome, Yesica Fisch in Zaporizhzhia, Inna Varenytsia and David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption A girl looks through the window of a car as her family arrives from Mariupol at the center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Teenagers on bicycles pass a bridge destroyed by shelling near Orihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption A woman receives humanitarian aid at the distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Didenko Ekaterina, 93, from the Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, waits for her daughter as people stay in line for registration at the aid distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption A woman walks past tanks of Donetsk People's Republic militia in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Injured Natalia Rudneva, 59, reacts as her son was hospitalised after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption A man cooks next to his house in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Men walk past an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption People stand in line for registration at the aid distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption An Antonov An-124 cargo aircraft is seen in the hangar destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Unexploded shells, grenades and other devices after recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption People stand outside their cars as they wait to pass to the Russian occupied territory in Zaporizhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. A long queue of cars wait from early morning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Workers stand next to a crater after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko