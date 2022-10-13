New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

The refusal to debate has been a major liability for Hobbs, producing weeks of negative headlines and alarming some of her supporters. The drama Wednesday ensures she will continue to face scrutiny over the debate decision despite her efforts to turn the page.

“What I’m focused on is talking to the voters of Arizona,” Hobbs told reporters during a campaign event Wednesday. “I’m not interested in being a part of Kari Lake's spectacle or shouting match, and I’m going to talk directly to the voters.”

As she spoke, Lake supporters dressed as chickens danced outside the window.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is tasked by state law with organizing political debates. When a candidate declines to participate, the remaining candidate must be offered a one-on-one interview. Hobbs suggested the candidates be interviewed one-on-one, but the commission declined.

The commission said in a statement it was surprised to learn Arizona PBS had offered Hobbs an interview and postponed the Lake event. The commission said it would organize a new interview with Lake and a different media outlet, but Lake did not commit to attending.

Instead, she said she would show up during Hobbs' scheduled interview in an attempt to debate.

“I promise you I won’t yell, Katie," Lake said. "I promise you I won’t interrupt you. And if you want to have an emotional support animal there as well, I will agree to that. But show up like a grownup and debate.”

Lake tried a similar move at a candidate forum last week organized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, placing herself in Hobbs' line of sight during what were supposed to be separate interviews with the candidates.

Officials at Arizona State University, which operates the PBS affiliate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.