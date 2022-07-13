New commish: Big 12 open for business amid realignment talk

Along with realignment, Yormark emphasized adding revenue streams and the opportunity to nationalize the Big 12 brand, be more aspirational and appeal to youth culture “to get younger and hipper.”

He also mentioned "seeing the true professionalization of college sports” at a time when name, image and likeness compensation is going into its second year.

The Big Ten's move West was another seismic shift in conference realignment, much like when it was revealed a week after Big 12 media days last summer that Texas and Oklahoma were moving to the Southeastern Conference no later than the 2025 season.

The Big 12 is going into its 12th and final season as a 10-school league. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF all join the league next summer after being approved for membership last September.

The pending departures of two of the Pac-12′s biggest brands came as a huge surprise, just like a year ago with the Big 12′s only national champions in football.

Yormark said the possible addition of teams to the Big 12 wouldn't necessarily have an impact on any decision involving the Longhorns or Sooners leaving before the expiration of the league's media rights deal that has three more football seasons.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a moment in time where we’re going to sit down, discuss the future,” Yormark said about Texas and Oklahoma. “But any situation like this, I always look for a win-win scenario. That being said, it’s important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference.”

This is will be Yormark's first job in college athletics.

The 55-year-old was an executive on the commercial side of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation after previously working with the Nets and running Barclay Center, their home arena, for more than a decade.

