New Chinese nuclear attack submarine sank during construction, US defense official says

A senior U.S. defense official says satellite imagery shows that China's newest nuclear submarine sank while under construction
Nation & World
By TARA COPP – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Satellite imagery showed that China’s newest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank alongside a pier while under construction, a senior U.S. defense official said Thursday.

China's first Zhou-class submarine sank likely between May and June, when satellite images showed cranes that would be necessary to lift it off the bottom of the river, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the submarine loss.

China has been building up its naval fleet at a breakneck pace, and the U.S. considers China’s rise one of its main future security concerns.

Beijing has not acknowledged the sinking, and the official said it was “not surprising” that China's navy would conceal it. The submarine's current status is unknown.

The sinking was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In Other News
1
The Latest: NYC mayor charged with taking bribes and illegal campaign...
2
Top Haitian official denounces false claim, repeated by Trump, that...
3
The US is giving Ukraine billions more in weapons. Here's how they will...
4
Tropical Weather Latest: Helene becomes a major Category 3 hurricane as...
5
Naomi Campbell barred from being charity trustee in England and Wales