New charges for Afghan accused in journalist abduction case

A revised indictment against Haji Najibullah accused him of commanding the Taliban fighters behind a fatal ambush of Matthew L. Hilton, Joseph A. McKay and Mark Palmateer in Afghanistan, also in 2008. The document also alleges Najibullah helped down an American military helicopter in a separate attack later in the year.

An attorney for Najibullah, who’s in U.S. custody, declined Thursday to comment on the new charges.