New bishop of Biden's hometown mum on Communion question

During a news conference in which retiring Wilmington Bishop Francis Malooly introduced Monsignor William Koenig to his new flock, Koenig said he was open to having a conversation with the president on the issue and that as a bishop, he is called to teach “the fullness and the beauty of the Catholic faith.”

Koenig, 64 years old and a native of the New York City borough of Queens, is vicar for clergy in the diocese of Rockville Center, New York. He was ordained a priest in Rockville Center in 1983 and held a series of parish and diocesan positions before taking up his current post.