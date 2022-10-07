New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

The president’s guidance on use of lethal action and capture operations outside areas of active hostilities "requires that U.S. counterterrorism operations meet the highest standards of precision and rigor, including for identifying appropriate targets and minimizing civilian casualties,” she said.

The guidance comes a day after U.S. forces killed three senior Islamic State leaders in two separate military operations in Syria Thursday, including a rare ground raid in a portion of the northeast that is controlled by the Syrian regime, U.S. officials said. Under Biden's guidelines, though, Syria is considered a conflict zone where specific presidential approval isn't necessarily required.

Strikes in Afghanistan, where the U.S. in August killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri at Biden's direction, would require presidential approval.

The policy change was first reported by The New York Times.