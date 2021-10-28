New airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray capital; kids among dead

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press that Thursday's airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons. He said the site forms part of a compound belonging to Mefsin Industrial Engineering, which was also hit last week.

Tigray spokesman Nahusenay Belay denied that the airstrike hit a military target and said it struck a “civilian residence," killing six people and wounding more than 20. Three children were among the dead, he said.