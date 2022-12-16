Nevada elections department subpoenaed in Trump probe

Cegavske's subpoena, obtained Thursday evening by The Associated Press through an open records request submitted this week, was dated Nov. 22, nearly two weeks after Nevada's high-profile midterm races were some of the last in the nation to be called.

The DOJ requested identical documents from other key swing states and counties it subpoenaed.

Those included “any and all communications in any form” between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021, “to, from or involving” Trump, his campaign, lawyers and aides, including former campaign officials and lawyers such as Sidney Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Cegavske’s office had no records detailing communication with any of the Trump campaign officials listed on the subpoena, but did provide one document anyway.

They submitted an October 2020 Zoom meeting invite between the office and Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald, who was one of several who signed certificates falsely stating that Trump won Nevada in 2020, as well as others who signed fake certificates or have sought to overturn or discredit elections in Nevada.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we included communications with the NVGOP and RNC in our search, and that was the only record found during the time frame in question,” spokesperson Jennifer Russell said in an email to the AP on Thursday.

All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.

Cegavske, who was not eligible for reelection after serving two terms, has been the only current statewide-elected Republican critic of voter-fraud conspiracy theories, and one of the most vocal. She has overseen elections in the state since 2014, and has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from Trump and other Republicans — which led Nevada's Republican party to censure her.

Her investigation found no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud throughout the state.

Trump took to his social media app last month to try and discredit this year's midterm election results in Clark County, to which the county responded by saying Trump was “misinformed about the law and our election processes that ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County.”

___

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow Stern on Twitter: @gabestern326.