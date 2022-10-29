Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work

The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel."

Tsai and the Nets reacted quickly to the latest trouble stirred up by Irving, who had previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat and last month on social media shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.