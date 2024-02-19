Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn with team in 11th place at the All-Star break

The Brooklyn Nets have fired Jacque Vaughn after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.

About a year after giving Vaughn a contract extension, the Nets changed course and said an interim coach would be named soon.

The Nets are 21-33 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

