Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

Durant, Irving and Harden hadn't played together since Feb. 13, in a victory at Golden State. Durant began a 23-game absence with a left hamstring injury in the next game, and Harden just returned earlier this week from his own right hamstring injury that sidelined him 18 games.

They were far from their best, with Durant missing his first five shots and never really finding his stroke. The Nets then scored just 18 points on 8-for-22 shooting in the third quarter, when Durant and Irving were a combined 3 for 10.

The Bulls trailed by only four after a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter while the Big Three all rested, but the Nets promptly put it away with a 15-2 response, the last seven after Durant and Harden re-entered, to make it 100-83.

The Nets rebounded from their slow start to get within one point after the first quarter, then used a 15-4 spurt late in the second to open their own 12-point lead. They were ahead 61-51 at the half, with Brown getting their final two baskets on follow shots.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago played without Zach LaVine (right knee patellar tendinitis), Daniel Theis (right hip), and Troy Brown Jr. and Tomas Satoransky (sprained left ankles). Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine had been feeling pretty sore and the team wanted to be protective of its leading scorer.

Nets: Joe Harris missed his second straight game and won't play Sunday because of a left gluteal strain. Coach Steve Nash said it was a slight strain and Harris was expected to fully recover in time for the playoffs. ... Nicolas Claxton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

DELAYED DEBUT

It was the first time the Big Three played in front of its home crowd. Fans were not allowed inside Barclays Center until Feb. 23.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Milwaukee on Sunday.

Nets: Host Cleveland on Sunday.

