Nets bringing back Kyrie Irving to play in road games

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wagner and Seton Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 85-63. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wagner and Seton Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 85-63. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving will rejoin the Brooklyn Nets to play in road games

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will rejoin the Brooklyn Nets to play in road games.

The Nets decided Friday their point guard would practice with them and play road games, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn't meet New York City's vaccine mandate.

The Nets originally decided Irving wouldn't play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Nets need the help.

“We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving walks onto the court for the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wagner and Seton Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 85-63. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving walks onto the court for the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wagner and Seton Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 85-63. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving walks onto the court for the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wagner and Seton Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 85-63. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

