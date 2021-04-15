X

Nets' Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat

Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Credit: Corey Sipkin

Credit: Corey Sipkin

Nation & World | 31 minutes ago
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
LaMarcus Aldridge has retired from the NBA after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.

Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concern he had during and after Brooklyn's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was one of the "scariest things" he's experienced.

Aldridge said he feels better now after getting it checked out but decided to end his 15-year career.

“For 15 years I've put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and my family first,” Aldridge wrote.

The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and he had become their starting center. He missed the last two games with what the team had called a non-COVID-19 illness.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.