Netherlands, Sweden win to reach quarterfinals at Euro 2022

After a goalless first half notable mostly for video review overturning a penalty for the Netherlands, the Dutch team took the lead in the 49th minute when Swiss midfielder Ana-Maria Crnogorčević tried to head the ball off the line but instead deflected it into her own net. The Swiss response was almost immediate, Géraldine Reuteler scoring off a pass from Ramona Bachmann.

The Swiss could have qualified with an upset win and nearly took the lead soon after Reuteler's goal, but Coumba Sow fired one shot at the goalkeeper and then a second attempt against the post.

Sweden qualified top of the group after two goals just before halftime took the fight out of Portugal.

Filippa Angeldal opened the scoring in the 21st and made it 2-0 in the 45th before an own-goal for the third as the ball deflected in off Carole Costa's head at a corner.

Captain Kosovare Asllani scored a 54th-minute penalty and Stina Blackstenius further extended Sweden's lead in stoppage time.

Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt, right, celebrates with her teammate Lynn Wilms after Switzerland's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic scored an own goal during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Switzerland and Netherlands at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)

Sweden players celebrate with the fans at the end of the Women Euro 2022 group C soccer match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Sweden won 5-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Sweden players celebrate after scoring their fifth goal during the Women Euro 2022 group C soccer match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)