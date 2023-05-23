Netflix to charge an additional $8 month for viewers living outside US subscribers' households

To combat password sharing, Netflix said it will limit viewership of its programming to people living in the same household. Those who subscribe to Netflix's standard or premium plans — which cost $15.50 to $20 per month — will be able to allow another person living outside their household to use their password for an additional $8 per month, a $2 discount from the company's standard stand-alone plan.

Subscribers will still be able to watch Netflix when they are traveling. The company based in Los Gatos, California has 70 million U.S. accountholders.