Netflix tennis docuseries ‘Break Point’ short on surprises

There is not an effort to completely cover what went on in the sport. One example of something only briefly addressed: an unvaccinated Novak Djokovic’s will-he-or-won’t-he-play-in-Australia saga that fascinated the world for more than a week. Barty’s historic championship at the Australian Open and stunning retirement soon after are left unexplored.

“At the end of the day, the show is about the human condition, and what this particular sport does to the human condition and how people respond to being in this place and this time. And it’s very relatable,” said executive producer James Gay-Rees, who also is one of the people behind “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”

“They’re human beings that potentially we can all relate to," Gay-Rees said in a video interview. "If that is the case, then anybody can watch it and find something.”

There is a mix of recent and archival footage. There are interviews with coaches, agents, family members, significant others, journalists and former players such as Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

The emphasis is on current players’ tales and travails, although do not expect a ton of gossip or infighting. There are tears. There is frankness, particularly in the “confessional”-style, look-straight-into-the-camera sessions so popular on reality TV.

Paula Badosa, a Spaniard once ranked No. 2, talks in Episode 4 about dealing with depression. Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American man, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look in Episode 3 at a player dealing with an injury before the biggest match of his career. Ajla Tomljanovic, an Australian player who beat Williams at the U.S. Open in the 23-time major champion’s final match, offers insight into the grind of the job.

“If you’re not winning the event, you’re a loser every week,” says Tomljanovic, whose since-ended relationship with 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini occupies much of Episode 2. “That’s why I think tennis is really brutal.”

