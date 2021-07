Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV," Netflix wrote in a Tuesday letter to shareholders.

Despite this year's growth slowdown, Netflix remains by far the world’s biggest streaming service in an increasingly competitive field that includes Walt Disney Co., HBO, Amazon and Apple. Netflix finished June with 209 million worldwide subscribers.

Netflix’s heft also has produced steady profits. The company earned $1.35 billion, or $2.97 per share, nearly doubling from the same time last year. Revenue rose by 19% from last year to 47.3 billion.

But the lackluster first-half numbers are a dramatic reversal from last yea,r when government-imposed lockdowns across the world thrust people into binge-watching frenzies while corralled at home. Already the world’s largest video streaming service when the pandemic began in March 2020, Netflix picked up 26 million subscribers during the first half of last year. .

While no one expected Netflix to sustain that breakneck pace, the drop off in subscriber growth This year has been more severe than anticipated. Netflix shares have fallen by about 10% from their peak of $593.29 six months ago. The shares edged up slightly in extended trading after Tuesday's news came out.