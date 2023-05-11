Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos withdraws from PEN America gala, citing writers strike

The Gala, to be held May 14 at the American Museum of Natural History, is one of the year's literary highlights and will feature the presentation of several awards, including one to “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels for Literary Service.

“Given the threat to disrupt this wonderful evening, I thought it was best to pull out so as not to distract from the important work that PEN America does for writers and journalists, as well as the celebration of my friend and personal hero Lorne Michaels," Sarandos said in a statement released Wednesday by Netflix. "I hope the evening is a great success.”