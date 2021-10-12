Netflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks

According to a person familiar with the matter, the three employees joined a quarterly meeting for company directors and vice presidents without gaining authorization. The person, who wasn’t authorized to discuss the situation publicly, said one worker was suspended as a result of an investigation.

What if any action was or might be taken against the other two workers was unknown.

Field didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In her posts, she said that Chappelle was being criticized not because his comments are offensive but for the harm they do to the trans community, especially Black women.

Field included a list of trans and nonbinary men and women of color who she said had been killed, adding in each case that the victim “is not offended.”

A representative for Chappelle didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In a statement Monday, the media watchdog group GLAAD said that “anti-LGBTQ content" violates Netflix's policy to reject programs that incite hate or violence. GLAAD called on Netflix executives to "listen to LGBTQ employees, industry leaders, and audiences and commit to living up to their own standards.”

When Chappelle's special was released last week, the group said that the comedian's “brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities.”

Jaclyn Moore, who was a writer and producer on the Netflix show “Dear White People," tweeted that she worked with executives and others at the service who “fought for important art" and that she told “the story of my transition for @netflix.”

But she faces hate and attacks because “I'm not a ‘real woman,’” Moore said.

“I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content,” she said on Twitter.