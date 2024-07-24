Netanyahu seeks support for Gaza war in address to Congress that sparks large protests and boycotts

Tall steel barriers ringed the Capitol Wednesday, and security officers deployed on foot, bicycle and with dogs around the building and in hallways inside. Thousands of protesters rallied near the Capitol ahead of the Netanyahu's speech, denouncing him as a “war criminal” and calling for a cease-fire. Police tussled with demonstrators seeking to block the prime minister's route.

Netanyahu received a warm welcome from House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican lawmakers who arranged his speech in the House chamber. “Today and every day, America must stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel,” Johnson said.

The appearance will make him the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times, surpassing Winston Churchill.

Some leading Democrats and political independent Bernie Sanders plan to boycott Netanyahu's speech. The most notable absence will be right behind him: Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate, said a long-scheduled trip will keep her away.

The next Democrat in line, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, is declining to attend, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would be meeting with families of Israeli victims of Hamas instead.

Republicans said the absence of Harris, the new Democratic front-runner for the presidency, was a sign of disloyalty to an ally. Former President Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, said he would also be a no-show for Netanyahu's speech, citing the need to campaign.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and Harris on Thursday, and with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

M any in swelling crowds of demonstrators outside the Capitol were protesting the killings of more than 39,000 Palestinians in the war. Others condemned Netanyahu's inability to free Israeli and American hostages taken by Hamas and other militants during the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war.

Speaker Johnson warned of a “zero-tolerance policy” for any signs of disturbances in the Capitol building. He arranged the address, an honor that marks both countries’ historically strong bonds and the political weight that support for Israel has long carried in U.S. politics.

But the usual warm welcome for Netanyahu's visits has been diminished this time by political turmoil here, including the assassination attempt against Trump and Biden’s decision not to seek another term.

Many Democrats who support Israel but have been critical of Netanyahu see the address as a Republican effort to cast itself as the party most loyal.

“I don’t know all the motivations for Speaker Johnson initiating the invitation but clearly he wanted to throw a political lifeline to Netanyahu, whose popularity is very low in Israel right now,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who also plans to boycott the speech, said Tuesday.

Many Democrats plan to attend the address despite their criticism of Netanyahu, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called for new elections in Israel in a March floor speech. Schumer, of New York, said then that Netanyahu has "lost his way" and is an obstacle to peace in the region amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

About 60 lawmakers met Wednesday with relatives of those taken hostage by Hamas.

“The hostage family forum back home urged Netanyahu not to come here and give this speech now at a time when a deal is so close,” Maya Roman, who had several family members taken hostage, told the lawmakers. “Because by coming here, he risks making himself the issue, turning the humanitarian issue of the hostages into a political one.”

The United States is Israel's most important ally, arms supplier and source of military aid. Netanyahu's visit is his first abroad since the war started, and comes under the shadow of arrest warrants sought against him by the International Criminal Court over alleged Israel war crimes against Palestinians. The United States does not recognize the ICC.

The Biden administration says it wants to see Netanyahu focus his visit on helping it complete a deal for a cease-fire and hostage-release. Growing numbers of Israelis accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war in order to avoid a likely fall from power whenever the conflict ends.

Netanyahu says his aims for the U.S. visit are to press for freeing hostages held by Hamas and other militants in Gaza, to build support for continuing Israel's battle against the group, and to argue for continuing to confront Hezbollah in Lebanon and other Iranian-allied groups in the region. The U.S., France and others are seeking to calm border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, fearing a larger war.

Some Democrats are wary about Netanyahu, who used a 2015 joint address to Congress to denounce then-President Barack Obama's pending nuclear deal with Iran.

Netanyahu used an appearance early Wednesday to focus on Iran, its nuclear program and its network of armed allies. Iran is “behind the entire axis of terror” that threatens the U.S. and Israel, he said, speaking at a memorial for former Sen. Joe Lieberman.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Iran's nuclear program — which it says is for civilian purposes — was now one to two weeks away from having enough enriched fuel for a nuclear bomb. Blinken said there was no sign Iran had decided to take the final steps to build a bomb.

Speaking at a security conference in Colorado, Blinken blamed the Trump administration for pulling out of a deal aimed at containing Iran's nuclear program.

Associated Press writers Stephen Groves, Mary Clare Jalonick and Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.

