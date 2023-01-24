Netanyahu flies to Jordan for surprise meeting with king

Official statements from Israel and Jordan gave scant information about the discussions between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship. Netanyahu's office said he discussed "regional issues" and security cooperation with Jordan, a key regional ally.

Jordan's royal court said the king urged Israel to respect the status quo at a volatile Jerusalem holy site, which allows Jews to visit during certain hours and bars them from praying openly there. The government also said King Abdullah II pushed Israel to “stop its acts of violence” that undermine hopes for an eventual peaceful settlement to the decadeslong Israeli-Palestinian conflict.