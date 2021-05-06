Netanyahu challenger issues call for national unity

Netanyahu has left the country deeply polarized, in large part because of his ongoing corruption trial. Four consecutive elections over the past two years — the most recent in March — have ended in deadlock.

Lapid has vowed to break the stalemate and heal the bitter divisions in Israeli society. He also wants to address deeper economic and social problems.

“From my first day in politics, that’s been my wish, it’s my mission: To find the shared good. To take Israeli society from disagreement to agreement,” Lapid said.

Lapid, 57, entered parliament in 2013 after a successful career as a newspaper columnist, TV anchor and author.

His Yesh Atid party ran a successful rookie campaign, landing Lapid the powerful post of finance minister. But the coalition quickly crumbled, and Yesh Atid has been in the opposition since 2015 elections.

The centrist party is popular with secular, middle-class voters, has been critical of Netanyahu’s close ties with ultra-Orthodox parties and has led calls for the prime minister to step down while on trial.

