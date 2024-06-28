BreakingNews
Nelly Korda says dog bite will keep her from defending her title in Aramco tournament

Nelly Korda missed three straight cuts for the first time in her career

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Nelly Korda says she was bitten by a dog in Seattle and will not be able to defend her title next week at the Aramco-sponsored Ladies European Tour event outside London.

Korda posted a short message on Instagram on Friday saying "I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and fully recover."

She said it happened on Saturday, a day after the No. 1 player in women's golf missed the cut in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee. She offered no other details, such as where the bite occurred or the seriousness of the injury.

Korda, who tied an LPGA record earlier this year with five consecutive victories, has missed the cut in three straight tournaments for the first time in her career. Two of those missed cuts featured an 80 in the U.S. Women's Open and an 81 in the Women's PGA.

Korda won the Aramco Team Series-London last year. She had planned to defend her title at Centurion Golf Club before going to France for the Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth of five LPGA majors this year.

