Neighbors say N Korea has fired possible missile into sea

That test came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a key political conference vowed to bolster his military forces despite pandemic-related difficulties.

U.S.-led diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program has been stalled since 2019 due to disputes over international sanctions on the North. The Biden administration has repeatedly called for resuming the nuclear diplomacy “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions, but North Korea has argued the U.S. must first withdraw its hostility against it before any talks can restart.

The North’s advancing nuclear arsenal is at the core of Kim’s rule and what he clearly considers his strongest guarantee of survival. During his 10-year rule, he’s conducted a large number of weapons tests in a push to acquire the ability to launch nuclear strikes on the American mainland.

But his country’s economy has faltered severely in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions and his government’s own mismanagement.

