Correction: Child Killed-Noise story

CHICAGO (AP) — In a story published Aug. 7, 2023, about a Chicago girl who was shot and killed while riding a scooter, The Associated Press, based on information from Chicago police, erroneously reported her age. She was 9, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, not 8.
