Nebraska government system shutdown disrupts the Legislature, DMV and other offices

The outage was disruptive enough that the Legislature adjourned less than an hour after convening without debating a slate of bills that had been set for consideration. Lawmakers were later able to hold afternoon committee hearings on proposed legislation.

State websites and communications were back online before 1 p.m., but the reason for the shutdown was not immediately disclosed.

“We are currently investigating a root cause,” said Ezra Effrein, spokesman for the chief information officer. Asked if a malicious act was behind the outage, Effrein said it was too early to say.

Gov. Jim Pillen's office, which also saw its website shut down, said it did not have more information on what might have caused the outage.